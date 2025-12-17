Joe Burrow Wants Bengals To Get 'Creative' About Different Changes Moving Forward

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow put to bed his wonky (some would say moody) media week before this past Sunday's shutout loss to Baltimore, moving on to how his Bengals team can make the right changes to start competing for championships again.

The star quarterback reacted to The Athletic's report this week that Cincinnati is unlikely to make major changes at the top of the organization despite missing the playoffs eight of the past 10 seasons.

"Number one, I think we have great coaches," Burrow said on Wednesday about the report. "I think we're consistently put in good positions to make plays and do our best. Obviously, there are good games and bad games, just like players have good games and bad games. But I have a lot of confidence in everybody who's putting together the plans for us week in and week out.

"That's not to say that changes don't need to be made, not saying personnel or people, I'm just saying what we've been doing hasn't worked the last couple of years, so we have to think outside the box and get creative about where we go from here."

Cincinnati has faltered one way or another in different phases all season, while dealing with major injuries to its best players on either side of the ball in Burrow and Trey Hendrickson.

He acknowledged he needs to find a better path to playing full seasons to stop this playoff skid, but a historically bad defense hasn't helped them keep things together while he heals.

"There are always conversations being had about different perspectives about what's happening and what's going on that are being shared," Burrow said about his talks with team leadership.

Cincinnati should have a decent chunk of salary cap space to work with this March, but contenders are built through the draft after you hit on a highly-paid quarterback. Maximizing that part of the team during a down year is imperative.

"Yeah, we all want to win. We all want to do whatever it takes to win," Burrow reiterated. "And we have a lot of smart people here who I know how to put the right people and decision makers in place to try to be our best. And we've done it before. We'll have to do it again."

Cincinnati currently picks ninth if the NFL Draft started today, but will likely fall outside the top 10 with a win against Miami.

