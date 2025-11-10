Joe Burrow Shares Bengals' Realistic Path to Playoffs After Being Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was cleared for practice on Monday. The star signal-caller believes Cincinnati still has a chance at making the playoffs, despite being 3-6.
"Our division is wide open. Pittsburgh is 5-4 at this point. We play them this week," Burrow said on Monday. "Everything is still there in front of us. It's very rare that our division looks like this, but it does this year. I think we'll be at least in it until the end."
Burrow believes winning the AFC North is their best path to the postseason. The Steelers are 5-4. The Ravens are 4-5. The Bengals sit at 3-6 and the Browns are 2-7.
Cincinnati is 2-0 in the division. They play the Steelers on Sunday in Pittsburgh. That's a crucial game if the Bengals want to jump start their season and get back in the division race.
"I think it would be very difficult for us to be a Wild Card team at this point," Burrow admitted. "I think our best path would be to win the division."
The Bengals still have Sunday's game against the Steelers, two games against the Ravens and they end the regular season with a home matchup against the Browns.
With the 21-day practice window opened, Burrow could return to the 53-man roster anytime between now and Dec. 1. The Bengals play the Ravens on Nov. 27—a primetime Thanksgiving night showdown.
How meaningful would it be to return for the Thursday Night Football showdown against the Ravens?
"Very," Burrow said bluntly.
He also acknowledged that his status is very much up on the air. Is it his goal to return for that game?
"We'll see how the next couple of weeks go," Burrow said.
