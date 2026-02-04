Joe Burrow Sends Powerful Message to Bengals Organization and Fans During Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI — Plenty of ridiculous narratives have followed Joe Burrow over the past few months.

From trade speculation to wondering if he's going to become the next Andrew Luck, both fans and media have gone bonkers when it comes to the Bengals star quarterback.

Burrow made one thing clear on Tuesday night during the Pro Bowl games: He's happy playing for the Bengals.

"Yeah, I am," Burrow said on ESPN when asked if he was happy in Cincinnati. " I think everybody has bad days, right? Everybody has bad days. Sometimes they fall on press conference days. So that's how it goes sometimes."

This is the latest example of Burrow making it clear that he expects to be in Cincinnati. He was asked about the possibility of being traded this offseason in December. Could he play elsewhere next season?

"I can't see that. No," Burrow said bluntly.

Has he thought about not being the quarterback in Cincinnati at some point in his NFL career?

"You think about a lot of things," Burrow said. "A lot of crazy things happen every year. Micah Parsons got traded right before the season. That's something I hadn't seen in a long time in the NFL. So crazy things can happen."

Burrow has dealt with multiple injuries during his career, including a grade 3 toe sprain that required surgery in September. He wasn't shy about sharing his mindset following his return from injury.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said. "I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table."

Winning is fun. The Bengals need to win. If they put Burrow in position to win, then he won't be going anywhere, despite all of the speculation about his happiness. He responded to some of the speculation in December.

"My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati. My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset and football," Burrow said at the time.

Now he's doubled down and made it clear that he's happy with the Bengals.

Watch the clip of Burrow below:

