Joe Flacco Lays Out Timeline Options To Decide On Next NFL Team

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco is clearly going to play a 19th season in the NFL; the question is with what team?

The Bengals' free agent quarterback sat down with Ross Tucker last week and ran down his two paths to signing with a team this offseason. Flacco sounds like he's willing to wait things out in free agency for a starting opportunity, as opposed to signing with Cincinnati right away to back up Joe Burrow.

"I think if the opportunity is good enough early on, then you say, Yes, oh, you're gonna allow me to play. You jump on it," Flacco said to Tucker. "Maybe there are some scenarios where that's the case. ... But ultimately, that is the ultimate goal, to get an opportunity to play.

"If that doesn't present itself, then there's a huge advantage to waiting. I mean, you've seen it every year, there's going to be opportunities, in your head, can you trust that at some point there's going to be an opportunity? Because it can be nerve-wracking if you want to play football right, to sit at home and wait and wait. It can also be kind of crappy to be on a team as a number two, and opportunities start coming up, and you're already locked in with a team."

Flacco threw for 1,664 yards, 13 TDs, and four INTs in his nine appearances with the Bengals this past season. He helped steady the ship after quarterback play went off a cliff, transitioning from Burrow to Jake Browning.

He had a 91 passer rating and 41 overall ESPN QBR (25th in the NFL) across those outings with the Bengals.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin praised him heavily last month, and the whole organization seems aligned in wanting to bring the veteran back, but he won't have a clear path to playing in the Queen City.

"The Bengals have expressed interest in re-signing quarterback Joe Flacco," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote recently. "They believe he's a valuable backup who can be a viable starting option if Joe Burrow gets injured again. But Flacco will have options, possibly as a bridge quarterback elsewhere. The Vikings considered signing Flacco last offseason. And the Steelers will have an opening if Aaron Rodgers doesn't re-sign there. Pittsburgh liked his free agency profile last offseason, too."

The waiting game could be in store for Flacco and the Bengals, although Cincinnati may not want to wait all offseason to find a clear backup for Burrow. Check out the convseration with Tucker below:

