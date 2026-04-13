Latest Top Pick Availabilities Updated For Bengals 2026 First-Round Slot 10 Days From NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is 10 days away, sparking another look at the pick availability for all of the top prospects Cincinnati could take with the 10th pick in this cycle.

X user SFData9ers has been great with these numbers all year and dropped his latest look at which names are available most often at each respective pick slot using 73 mock drafts released from April 3-10.

Starting from the top Bengals fits and moving down, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love looks like a long shot to land in Cincinnati (8% availability). He was the only single-digit chance among realistic players the Bengals would take at No. 10.

A Virtual Cut-Off Line

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The rest of the top options went in this order of likeliest to least likeliest: Jermod McCoy (94% availability), Mansoor Delane (42%), Caleb Downs (41%), Francis Mauigoa (31%), Sonny Styles (23%), and Rueben Bain Jr. (22%).

The Bengals are right on the cut-off line for a bunch of blue-chip defensive talents. If one QB-needy team picked Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson above them, then one of these top options will surely be on the board for maybe multiple teams to make the decision a tough one.

All in all, Cincinnati looks primed to add a premier talent from the first round for the first time since Ja'Marr Chase's addition in 2021 helped the Bengals make their first Super Bowl appearance this century.

That 10th pick is all part of a big offseason plan for head coach Zac Taylor and the whole organization.

"I do. I think, especially when you look at our defensive staff, we're light years ahead of where we were last year," Taylor said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "We were talking scheme every day and trying to get up to speed on where our current players are because a lot of these guys were, obviously, not here. We'd just hired them. So, now, we've immediately - we didn't take a very long vacation. We were back in the office very quickly for the reason of being on top of free agency and the draft process, so that we can get all of the information and all of our thoughts and feelings on players to Duke (Tobin) and his staff.

"So, now we can go at this together and formulate the best opinions for our team. I didn't exactly hear what Duke said, but I know we are so much further along in this process. That's maybe the worst way I could put it, but we're in a very confident place right now as coaches. They always do their work ahead of schedule, but we're in a great place right now as coaches and can get that information to those guys."

Check out the full breakdown from SFData9ers below:

How likely is each player to still be on the board during the first half of Round 1? pic.twitter.com/SeDtE2zw1M — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) April 11, 2026

The most commonly mocked players to the Bengals at 10?



1. Caleb Downs

2. Mansoor Delane

3. Rueben Bain Jr

4. Jermod McCoy pic.twitter.com/0nMx8vo01o — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 11, 2026

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