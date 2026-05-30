Cincinnati Bengals Receive Major Praise for Adding Late Gem in 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals may have found one of the hidden gems of the 2026 NFL Draft in seventh-round selection Landon Robinson. While late-round picks are often viewed as developmental depth pieces, the former Navy Midshipman has already generated buzz as a player who could dramatically outperform his draft position.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Melo recently ranked Robinson among the top seventh-round picks that teams will regret passing on, and it's easy to see why.

"Navy defensive lineman Landon Robinson was among the more fun pre-draft evaluations," Melo wrote. "He arrived in Annapolis as a 220-pound linebacker and transformed into a 285-pound interior."

That unique journey along makes Robinson intriguing. Few players possess the athletic versatility required to successfully transition from linebacker to defensive tackle at the college level. Even fewer can maintain the explosiveness and quickness that made them effective at a lighter weight, and Robinson did exactly that.

Jan 2, 2026; Memphis, TN, USA; Navy Midshipmen defensive lineman Landon Robinson (96) passes the Liberty Bell trophy off the stage after defeating the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite being considered undersized for a traditional interior defensive lineman, Robinson stands out because of his explosiveness off the snap and ability to penetrate gaps, according to Melo. His linebacker background is evident in his footwork and lateral agility, traits that helped him consistently disrupt plays at Navy.

Melo also praised Robinson's relentless motor and physical strength, both of which contributed to his 6.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in his final collegiate season.

"Robinson has an underrated amount of play strength throughout his frame and routinely wins the leverage battle," Melo wrote. "The Cincinnati Bengals are getting an energetic and disruptive prospect."

Cincinnati has long emphasized high-effort defenders who can rotate along the defensive front and create interior pressure, especially in passing situations. Robinson's explosiveness gives him a legitimate opportunity to carve out a role early, particularly if his development at the NFL level continues to trend in the right direction.

The Bengals' defensive coaching staff also deserves credit for identifying traits that don't always show up on a stat sheet or at the scouting combine. Robinson may never fit the mold of a prototypical NFL defensive tackle, but the league continues shifting toward quicker, more versatile interior defenders capable of disrupting modern offenses.

For a seventh-round pick, the upside is undeniable. At worst, Robinson provides energy, depth, and developmental potential. At best, Cincinnati may have landed one of the biggest steals of the entire draft. He is the kind of player that fans may look back on years later and wonder how 31 other teams let him slip away.

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