Logan Wilson Deemed Good Trade Fit With NFC Team
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson wants out of Cincinnati before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, and an NFC fit could make sense. The linebacker is injured right now, possibly making things even harder to work in a deal outside of his contract, but NFL.com thinks a fresh start in Dallas should happen.
Wilson requested a trade last week and has not played well in Al Golden's new system (54.8 Pro Football Focus grade, 125.8 passer rating allowed on 25 targets).
"The Cowboys are ranked 31st in overall pass and rush defense efficiency, according to NFL Pro, and if it weren’t for their powerhouse offense, their season might look different," The article stated. "They have allowed the second-most points (31.3) and yards per game (404.6), while ranking 27th in takeaways per game (0.88) and missing 75 tackles (tied for sixth-most in the league). They also don’t have a linebacker with multiple passes defensed and are allowing the second-highest completion rate in the league in the middle third of the field (82.1%). Their current 'playmaker,' Kenneth Murray, has the second-most defensive snaps among all qualified defenders (517), yet he ranks 23rd in tackles (58) and 30th in stops (28). In other words, they have to fill the Micah Parsons hole; and it is top of mind for GM/Owner Jerry Jones, who said Dallas now has 'ammo' to make trades to improve this defense.
"Enter Logan Wilson, who requested a trade after he was benched for rookie Barrett Carter. After starting the first seven games of the year and playing 70-plus percent of the defensive snaps in the first five, Wilson has played just 30.5% of the snaps since Week 6 and was replaced by Carter in the starting lineup in Week 8. Wilson was excellent statistically from 2021 through 2023 -- with nine interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 17 passes defensed, plus roughly 120 tackles per season -- but he has been less of an impact playmaker for Cincy the last couple of years. Still, he has made 148 tackles on 162 attempts since the start of 2024 -- a 91.4% tackle rate that ranks ninth among linebackers. He’s allowed just a 66.7% completion rate when targeted, better than any Cowboys LB with at least 100 snaps. A change of scenery might help Wilson's cause, and Dallas needs a leader and a field marshal on defense (Wilson is a team captain in Cincinnati)."
Wilson played just 20 snaps last week, tallying his second-lowest total in any game this season. The veteran is due $13.8 million in cash over the next two seasons on his current deal.
He will try to suit up for practice tomorrow as Cincinnati faces a few key injuries leading into the Bears battle.
