Logan Wilson Says Goodbye To Cincinnati, Doesn't Mention Key Figure
CINCINNATI — Logan Wilson is a Cowboy for the foreseeable future, ending his time with the Bengals. The team made one trade on Tuesday, sending Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick.
Wilson was benched for rookie Barrett Carter last month and ended his time in Cincinnati with a trade request. Wilson posted a long farewell letter on Instagram on Wednesday, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was not mentioned.
"There are so many people that I would like to thank, and I know I will probably miss a few, but first and foremost, thank you to my family," Wilson wrote. "To my mom, my dad, and my sister, I wouldn't be where I am without you. Thank you to my incredible wife for always being the best support system I could ask for. And to my little girl, you are a walking representation of the blessings that came from this city. To the amazing coaches who have poured into me during my time here, thank you will never be enough.
"Lou Anarumo, Al Golden, James Bettcher, and Mike Hodge, you not only made me a better player, but a better man. To the strength staff, Joey Boese and Garrett Swanson, thank you for opening your office to me and always being a safe place in the chaos of life. To the athletic training staff, thanks for doing everything in your power to keep me healthy for game days. To the equipment staff, thank you for doing everything to get me ready for Sundays. Thank you to Eric Ball and Brickner for taking care of everything day-to-day to set us up to be the most successful. Thank you to the Brown family and every single person in the front office for taking a chance on me all those years ago, and for everything you've done day in and day out."
Wilson was playing his sixth season with the Bengals.
They selected him in the third round (65th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He basically started every game he was healthy for across the last half-decade, which included a trip to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022.
Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract before the 2023 season, but was benched for Carter in the first half of this season, and the relationship broke down from there. Wilson named Taylor as one of the main reasons he signed with the team when discussing the deal in 2023, but didn't mention his former coach in this goodbye.
The Cowboy will try to turn his season around in Dallas. Check out the full goodbye below:
