Miami Hurricanes Insider Dives Into Rueben Bain's Profile As Potential Bengals Draft Fit

CINCINNATI — Miami (FL) edge rusher Rueben Bain could be a huge big-board steal for the Bengals in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bengals play-by-play voice Dan Hoard is well aware and brought on Miami Hurricanes radio voice Joe Zagacki to discuss his whopping impact on the defensive front during the latest Bengals Booth Podcast.

Zagacki has been the radio voice for Miami football over the past 22 years. Just like Ohio State's Caleb Downs, Bain checks all of the character boxes you'd want.

"He's just great player, great character, great person," Zagacki told Hoard. "There's nothing negative about Rueben Bain. I know as we get closer to the draft, everybody will try to shoot holes in his game or his size, or this or that, but he is one of the classiest individuals that's ever played the University of Miami. Great family, tremendous leadership in that family. He never takes his eye off the ball. And I just think he's going to be a longtime NFL player, because he wants to be great. It's important to him. It's important to him to be a tremendous teammate. And he likes to be coached. There is nothing negative to say about Reuben Bain.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bain is the third-best player overall on the Mock Draft Database's consensus big board and the top ranked edge rusher.

Him falling to Cincinnati could help transform the entire defense in just one offseason.

"He is powerful. He plays with energy. He plays with great leverage," Zagacki continued. "He studies, he has an array of moves, and I just think he's one of those players that's not going to be denied. His freshman season was sensational. He got hurt his sophomore season the second play of the game. But this season, what impressed me about him this year, and what I would take away from this season, is they can look at the numbers, the 46 tackles, 13 for loss, the nine sacks.

"But a lot of players would get to their junior year and they would say, 'Okay, I'm good. We're going to go to the NFL. I'm just going to get past this season.' No, not Rueben Bain. He wanted to be great. He wanted to lift his team up, put his team on his shoulders. He wanted to be great. He wanted to be remembered for doing something that was great. He took his team to the National Championship. He was an All-American, Ted Hendricks Award winner. He's not a player or a person that settles."

Check out more on his "non-stop" motor from Zagacki below:

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter, accessing more free coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals, delivered to YOU directly.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns, and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok