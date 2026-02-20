Multiple Bengals Players Named Among Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents

CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Daniel Popper dropped his top 100 free agent rankings for the 2026 cycle on Wednesday and had a few Bengals on the list, starting with Trey Hendrickson at the top.

Cincinnati has the option to franchise tag the veteran star after going through a drawn-out negotiation last year that ended with a one-year deal.

"Hendrickson has been one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL over the past five seasons," Popper wrote. "He has the third-most sacks in the league since 2020 with 74.5, and he played in only seven games last season due to a core-muscle injury that required surgery. Hendrickson plays with a relentless, urgent motor that puts crushing pressure on a tackle’s outside shoulder. He turns the corner and finishes with a straight-line burst, always hunting for the ball. He has 15 career forced fumbles.

"Hendrickson is dominant with his hands to swipe past a tackle’s strike. He also features numerous changeups off his wide moves, including lethal speed-to-power that takes advantage of a tackle’s momentum. Hendrickson is a capable edge setter in the run game, but he tops this list primarily because of his pass rush production."

Starting guard Dalton Risner was next on the list at No. 44 after playing his first season in Cincinnati.

The 30-year-old played arguably his best NFL campaign.

"Risner is an established veteran with experience starting at left guard and right guard," Popper wrote. "He is a violent puncher and striker in the run game and pass protection. He is particularly sound and reliable as a pass protector. His 98 percent pass blocking efficiency was tied for eighth among guards. Risner is also sudden off the ball as a run blocker. He is a plug-and-play above-average starter on either side of the line."

Veteran tight end Noah Fant checked in at No. 72, and defensive end Joseph Ossai was right behind him at No. 74 after five sacks and 43 pressures this past season.

"Fant is a long, fast athlete who can push vertically in the passing game. His ability down the field is the best part of his game," Popper wrote. "He lacks power as a run blocker. He is a little stiff on shorter routes coming in and out of his breaks. He has alignment versatility, inline, in the slot, or outside."

"Ossai is an undersized edge rusher with some length. He has elite pursuit speed, especially from the backside of runs," Popper noted. "Ossai utilizes an effective inside long arm to get into a tackle’s chest. He has the ankle flexion to dip and bend around the corner, and he shows timing and instinct on stunts. His lack of size shows up in the run game at times, and he can get stuck when his initial rush move is shut down. He needs to develop counters and secondary moves within rushes to become a more consistent player."

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) high fives Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) before the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Flacco rounded out players in the top 100 at spot 92. He could return as Cincinnati's backup quarterback or get a starting shot elsewhere.

"Flacco was traded from the Browns to the Bengals ahead of Week 6 to replace Jake Browning, who had replaced the injured Joe Burrow," Popper wrote. "In six starts from Week 6 to Week 12, Flacco completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,636 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He was fifth in the league in passing yards over that span and ranked 15th in EPA per dropback. Flacco kept the Bengals competitive despite their horrific defense.

"With Flacco starting, the Bengals beat the Steelers and suffered one-score losses to the Bears and Patriots. All three of those were playoff teams. Flacco’s mobility is a limiting factor at this stage of his career. But his arm is still live, and he can drive the ball to intermediate and deep areas of the field. He can throw with touch and play with timing in a quick game. Flacco showed enough to be a bridge option in 2026."

No other Cincinnati players popped up after the top 100. Check out the full top 150 from Popper here.

