The Cincinnati Bengals are backed into a tough spot with their best defensive player Trey Hendrickson this offseason.

The Bengals opted against trading Hendrickson while they had the chance, which is a fine decision, but injuries derailed them from making a playoff run last season.

Now the superstar edge rusher is set to become a free agent next, and the Bengals aren't expected to retain him.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently made the shocking prediction that Hendrickson would leave the Bengals in free agency and sign a two-year, $40 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

While Hendrickson may end up in Baltimore, there are a few things that are worth noting with this prediction.

Trey Hendrickson Won't Sign for $20 Million Per Year

"While his campaign was a bust, he's only a year removed from the latest of his back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons. The four-time Pro Bowler has long been considered one of the NFL's best pass-rushers and shouldn't have much trouble regaining that status with a new team in 2026," Kay wrote. "Landing with one of Cincy's fierce AFC North rivals could be exactly what Hendrickson needs to rejuvenate his career. The Baltimore Ravens make perfect sense for the 31-year-old to sign with and could help him quickly return to superstar form.

"Baltimore mustered a meager 30 sacks in 2025—a 24-sack drop-off from the previous season—and lacked a difference-maker on the edge. Travis Jones led the team with a mere five sacks across his 16 contests. Hendrickson averaged 14.1 sacks per season between 2020-24, production the Ravens sorely need to get back to playing the type of high level defense the franchise is known for."

There are a few pieces of this prediction to unpack.

First of all, it would be a Bengals nightmare to see Hendrickson suit up for the Ravens. Losing him is going to be tough enough, but having to play him in a heated division rivalry for the next few years would be a disaster.

Second of all, Hendrickson would likely laugh at a deal worth $20 million per season. There are 16 edge rushers making at least $20 million per year. Considering Hendrickson is top five at the position (top 10 if we're playing it safe), he would be worth at least $30 million per year. The veteran was paid $29 million last season. It's hard to imagine him taking a paycut.

Hendrickson is projected to make more than $30 million per season according to the most recent projections from The Athletic.

