NFL Insider Discusses QB Trade Arms Race That Could Involve Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Could the Jets try to go after Joe Burrow?
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks it's a possibility after the franchise amassed five first-round picks in the next two years through various trades this year. He did not lay out an exact trade scenario, but the topic got plenty of run on Thursday's episode of Get Up on ESPN.
Burrow is working his way back from major turf toe surgery and hoping to play for the Bengals again this season.
"Well, here's what I would say to you right now," Schefter said to Mike Greenberg when asked if Burrow could get traded to New York. "We have the New York Jets sitting here with five first-round draft picks, yes, the next two years, with the capability of doing whatever they want at the quarterback position. We have the Los Angeles Rams sitting here this offseason with two first-round draft picks. We have the Cleveland Browns sitting here this offseason with two first-round draft picks.
"We have maybe an extra quarterback in San Francisco, you're raising a question about Joe Burrow. There are questions in Arizona; we are still waiting for Trevor Lawrence to prove himself. This is a league that always has quarterback questions. This now, as much as ever, feels like an arms race with teams positioning themselves to make big moves for quarterbacks. So why is it gonna stop there? When it starts there, it's not gonna stop. It's only gonna increase. And there are some teams out there that have some major ammunition to dangle to make things happen."
The Bengals can't draft well as it is, and had Joe Burrow land like a gift-wrapped present in their laps after a horrific 2019 season.
Trading him away for even a massive package of five first-round picks would be a huge haul, but probably still ill-advised considering you'd have to build up all the lacking parts of this roster and go fill the quarterback position with someone close to Burrow's caliber as a top-five passer in the league.
A slow news Thursday at the worldwide leader in sports. Check out the full clip here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI