Perfect 2026 NFL Draft Haul to Fix Bengals' Defense Revealed

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade all three levels of their defense this offseason. The only spot that's seemingly league average is the cornerback room.

Besides that, the Bengals need help across the defense. With Trey Hendrickson expected to leave in free agency, the Bengals will need help across the entire defensive line. Their linebacker room could use an anchor to help lead the defense. Adding a safety to lead from the backend would be huge, too.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they should have plenty of opportunities to find the stars they need.

PFF's Bradley Locker recently put together the dream draft haul for the first three rounds for each NFL team. For the Bengals, Locker's three round dream draft haul saw Cincinnati landing Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, and Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday.

Bengals could turn their defense around with one perfect NFL draft class

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee (4) runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) during the second half in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

"With Trey Hendrickson a free agent yet again, the Bengals are staring down another offseason with a glaring hole at edge rusher," Locker wrote. "Even after picking Shemar Stewart in the first round last year, Bain would be a home-run selection — especially with his multi-faceted ability against the run, recording an 86.2 PFF run-defense grade.

"Similarly, Cincinnati could fortify safety and linebacker units that ranked no better than 25th in overall PFF grade. McNeil-Warren’s coverage prowess (92.0 PFF coverage grade) would be welcome, and the local Golday (82.4 overall PFF grade) could join second-year linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr."

This haul of three players could turn the Bengals defense around in a big way by adding an impact player at all three levels of the defense.

First, Bain is the perfect selection at pick No. 10. His arm length is notable, as it's much shorter than all of the other top edge rushers, but it shouldn't be anything for the Bengals to be concerned about. On tape, Bain is a top five pick. He's a superstar when on the field. Of course, the measurables matter, but if he falls all the way to pick No. 10, the Bengals shouldn't hesitate to pick him.

If the Bengals pass on Caleb Downs at pick No. 10, adding McNeil-Warren in the second round would be the perfect next step to upgrading the defense. He looked like a man amongst boys all year long for Toledo. The young defensive back put together a very impressive showing at the NFL Draft Combine, too.

Golday would be the dream selection based off the fact that he plays close to home as a Cincinnati Bearcat. But he was very impressive all season and boosted his draft stock at the combine. He's an excellent athlete with the size to compete at the highest level.

