The Cincinnati Bengals are likely going to lose defensive superstar Trey Hendrickson in free agency this offseason, which is an idea that the fanbase needs to begin to accept. There's a chance the Bengals make a big decision to franchise tag and trade Hendrickson, which could net them some draft capital in return.

Either way, they're almost certainly going to lose the best player on a very bad defense. As a result, the Bengals will need to hit free agency, the trade market, and the NFL draft very hard to bolster their defense or they're going to be at risk of taking a step back in 2026.

NFL.com's Gennaro Filice recently released his latest mock draft. In the first round of that mock draft, Filice projected the Bengals would land Miami Hurricanes superstar edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to replace the aforementioned Hendrickson.

Rueben Bain Jr. Would be the Dream Draft Pick for the Bengals

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"In this mock, the first round is a flat circle for Bengals fans, with Cincinnati going back to the edge well for the third time in four drafts," Filice wrote. "Last year’s selection, Shemar Stewart, was a raw, built-in-a-lab athlete with an alarming lack of college production. Bain’s the opposite: an accomplished, squatty-bodied grinder who just posted an FBS-best 83 pressures, per PFF.

"Twenty-four of those pressures -- as well as five sacks -- came in a four-game CFB playoff run that fully showcased his violent game-wrecking ability. Bain’s arm length will be a thing at the combine, but I have to imagine the Bengals would be overjoyed to snatch him up at No. 10."

This would seemingly be the most realistic dream scenario the Bengals could ask for.

Bain has the chance to be the best player in the draft class. In fact, if he didn't have a bit of a rough injury history, he would almost certainly be the consensus No. 2 pick to the New York Jets. Some mock drafts expect him to be gone at pick No. 2, pick No. 3, or pick No. 4.

So, if the Bengals could land him at pick No. 10, it would be the steal of the century.

Bain is the most polished edge rusher in the draft class. He's coming off a huge postseason run in which he dominated opposing offensive tackles en route to finishing as the runner up in the National Championship. Still, he has the skills to be an elite edge rusher at the next level. The Bengals would be very forunate to add him in the same offseason they're set to lose Hendrickson.

