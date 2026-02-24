Dominant College DB Tabbed ‘Dream Draft Target’ for Bengals’ Struggling Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals are desperate for defensive help this offseason. Desperate might seem like a strong word to use, but it accurately describes the Bengals as they're set to lose Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Cincinnati is going to need to build its defense from the ground up. At every level, it needs to be revamped and improved. As a result, the Bengals shouldn't be going into the 2026 NFL Draft looking for a specific position on defense. They should be targeting the best defensive player on the board when they are on the clock at pick No. 10.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently put together a list of dream NFL draft targets for each team ahead of the NFL Draft Combine. For the Bengals, Davenport suggested Ohio State safety Caleb Downs would be the team's dream draft selection.

Caleb Downs Would Help Transform the Bengals' Defense

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This one will likely remain a dream," Davenport wrote. "Caleb Downs is one of the best overall players in this draft class, and New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it wouldn't hurt his feelings to see the G-Men take the Ohio State safety fifth overall.

"Safety isn't generally considered a premium position. It's not Cincinnati's biggest need on that side of the ball, especially if edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson leaves as expected. But a miserable Bengals defense needs impact players wherever they can get them. And make no mistake: Downs is an impact player."

Analysis

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a defensive stop during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Speaking of best player available, there's a chance that Downs is the best player in the entire draft class. It's not a reach to call him the most polished and most NFL-ready prospect of the draft class. Safety isn't a very highly prioritized position in the draft, so there's a chance he falls down the board a bit.

The Bengals would have a hard time passing on him at pick No. 10. Downs is the type of player that a defense can be built around.

He's excellent in coverage, but his ability to trust his instincts and make tackles coming downhill is unmatched in the college football world. When watching him play at Ohio State, it seemed like Downs was playing a few ticks faster than everyone else.

There aren't many leaders like Downs, either. He's been the face of the Ohio State defense for two years, which has resulted in him having to face the music when the team doesn't perform. Downs never shied away from the tough questions.

Keeping the Ohio State product in Ohio would certainly help the Bengals defense in a big way this offseason.

