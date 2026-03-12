Potential Bengals Target Suffers Massive Setback Before 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to add four or more impact players to their defense. In reality, they likely needed to add closer to six players who could make a big impact if they wanted to revamp the whole defense.

They added Bryan Cook at safety and Boye Mafe at edge rusher early in the offseason. On Thursday, they added Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle, but there's still work to be done.

At this point, it seems like the Bengals may have their eyes on the NFL draft for the next impact player to add to their roster.

They've been connected to a slew of names at pick No. 10, but one of the options who's really stood out over the last few weeks is Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks. But Banks recently received some crushing news that could hurt his draft stock quite a bit, per NFL draft analyst Dan Brugler.

Caleb Banks Suffers Broken Foot at NFL Combine

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks (DL02) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Sources: DT Caleb Banks suffered a broken foot at the Combine that will sideline him until June," Brugler wrote in a post to X on Thursday evening. "The injury happened the night before his on-field testing. He performed a partial workout not knowing the extent of the injury. The fracture of the fourth metatarsal was surgically repaired by Dr. Norman Waldrop on March 9. NFL teams have been informed."

This kind of injury right before the draft is crushing news. Some teams don't want to select a player who's at risk of an injury or ended their season injured. Suffering a broken foot, which required surgery may hurt his draft stock. As a result, it doesn't seem like he's going to be in play for the Bengals at pick No. 10 anymore.

What does this mean for the Bengals?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Honestly, it always felt like a stretch for the Bengals to go after him at pick No. 10. But the talent is there. And he was able to dominate the NFL Combine while injured, which means he could be even better than most analysts think.

For the Bengals, this opens up the possibility that he drops to them in the second round at pick No. 41.

That would allow Cincinnati to go after a linebacker like Sonny Styles or a safety like Caleb Downs at pick No. 10 before landing Banks at pick No. 41.

A two-round draft haul like that would be exactly what the Bengals need to turn their defense around. It's the dream draft scenario for Cincinnati.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube. Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI. Join the 117,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page. Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast. Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok.