Star Free Agent Defender Named Top Projected Free-Agent Signing For Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are in the market for help at the edge rusher position this offseason, and ESPN contributor Aaron Schatz thinks they should go after Chargers free-agent edge rusher Odafe Oweh.

They are familiar with the mauler after he started his career with the Ravens.

"With Trey Hendrickson probably on his way out of Cincinnati, the Bengals need an edge rusher," Schatz wrote. "And with the seventh-most cap space this offseason (per Roster Management System), they're in position to rain money down on a player still in his prime.

"Oweh finally broke out after the Ravens traded him to the Chargers last season, with 7.5 sacks in the final 12 games and two forced fumbles in Los Angeles' playoff loss to the Patriots. The only question with the 27-year-old is whether he'll be comfortable playing with his hand in the dirt in Cincinnati after a few years as an outside linebacker in 3-4 schemes."

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his sack with linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The 27-year-old ranked 35th among qualified edge rushers with a 73.7 Pro Football Focus grade last season and posted 47 quarterback pressures (35/115). He could be a nice boost to the pass rush, and durable at that, playing 30-plus snaps in four of his five seasons.

The Athletic projects him to get a big payday. Daniel Popper slates him for a four-year, $88 million. Something the Bengals could dial into as their big signing on defense this offseason.

"There is," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this week about the edge market being fruitful. "31 other teams are hunting. But there are guys that we like that we can envision in our scheme elevating our team, and we'll see. They have to be interested in us. They've got to make it to free agency. It's got to fit within the context of what we're talking aboutand all those things. It's also a good rush draft. There are a lot of guys in the draft that we have high regard for. So it's exciting for us when we look at how would this guy fit.

