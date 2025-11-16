Tee Higgins Scores On Bengals First Drive Against Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals red-hot offense continued to soar starting out Sunday's game against the Steelers. Cincinnati scored on their opening drive of the game with a nice 28-yard TD catch by Tee Higgins.
Cincinnati will need its defense to show a pulse at some point but Joe Flacco and the offense are keeping them in the fight this season.
Check out the strike below and the drive log that made it all happen across 10 plays:
28-yd Touchdown Pass
5:12 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to T.Higgins for 28 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on PIT-Ca.Heyward, Illegal Use of Hands, declined. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brown rushes up the middle. ATTEMPT FAILS.
1st & 10 at PIT 28
15-yd Run
6:04 - 1st
C.Brown up the middle to PIT 28 for 15 yards (J.Ramsey).
2nd & 3 at PIT 43
5-yd Penalty
6:22 - 1st
(Shotgun) K.Milton up the middle to PIT 44 for 4 yards (D.Harmon). PENALTY on PIT-N.Herbig, Defensive Offside, 5 yards, enforced at PIT 48 - No Play.
2nd & 8 at PIT 48
2-yd Run
7:00 - 1st
C.Brown up the middle to PIT 48 for 2 yards (B.Echols).
1st & 10 at 50
7-yd Pass
7:34 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to A.Iosivas to 50 for 7 yards (P.Wilson; J.Pierre).
3rd & 6 at CIN 43
4-yd Run
8:18 - 1st
(Shotgun) C.Brown left guard to CIN 43 for 4 yards (N.Herbig).
2nd & 10 at CIN 39
Incompletion
8:24 - 1st
(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Flacco pass incomplete short middle to J.Chase (J.Porter).
1st & 10 at CIN 39
11-yd Pass
8:46 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to A.Iosivas to CIN 39 for 11 yards (K.Dugger).
3rd & 11 at CIN 28
0-yd Pass
9:29 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short left to C.Brown to CIN 28 for no gain (J.Pierre).
2nd & 11 at CIN 28
-1-yd Pass
10:05 - 1st
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to C.Brown to CIN 28 for -1 yards (T.Watt).
1st & 10 at CIN 29
