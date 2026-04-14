There Could Be A Big Position Battle In This Part Of Cincinnati's Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals have gone through a facelift on the defensive side of the ball. Edge Boye Mafe, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, safeties Bryan Cook, and Kyle Dugger have been added, along with cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor, in this season’s free agency so far.

In accordance with a base 4-3 defense, Taylor is set to lineup behind nickelback Jalen Davis. Davis is heading into his seventh year with the Bengals, and what should be his first full year as a starter, on Dan Hoard’s “Bengals Booth Podcast,” Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson sees a battle growing between Davis and the recently signed Taylor.

“I Think Jasir Is Coming In Here To Win A Job”

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (36) warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I think it's a competition. I think they're going at it. I think Jasir is coming in here to win a job,” quoted Hobson.

Taylor is headed into his fifth year as a cornerback in the league, with a majority of his time being spent with the Los Angeles Chargers, before his 2025 campaign was split between the Chargers and the New York Giants.

Taylor finished last season with a 41.1 overall PFF grade, however his lack of snaps disqualified him from being ranked among eligible corners in the league.

Over his career, Taylor has notched 97 tackles in 65 games played, which includes 12 starts. Taylor brings along 15 passes defended as well.

“Jalen [Davis] just won a job for the first time, battling the classic underdog story. So he's not gonna give that up easy. I mean, he [Jasir] thinks he can be the starter. So, that's gonna be quite a battle," Hobson said.

Davis finished last season with a 65.5 PFF grade; Taylor did not qualify to be ranked.

Over the course of Davis’ career, the Utah State alum has notched 47 tackles in 64 games with three passes defended and a booming three forced fumbles.

The Bengals are in need of a revamped secondary, and the addition of competition for Davis could kickstart that revamping. Combine it with what likely will be another secondary player joining at some point in the NFL Draft, and there could be massive steps made for a defense that gave up 235.1 passing yards per game, the seventh-worst mark in the league.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.