Zac Taylor Reacts to Logan Wilson Trade, Bengals Officially Deal Veteran To Cowboys
CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially traded Logan Wilson to the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.
Zac Taylor gave his thoughts on the deal.
"I appreciate everything Logan has done as a player and as a person during his time in Cincinnati," Taylor stated in a press release. "He has been a central part of our defense over the past six years, and he will be remembered as a leader in our locker room. I wish him the best moving forward."
The Bengals save $5.8 million in cap space with the move and aren't committed to paying Wilson in future seasons as he heads to the NFC. He was under contract through 2027 after signing a $36 million extension before the 2023 campaign.
Wilson has been wanting out of Cincinnati for a few weeks now, and he got his wish.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Taylor said to Wilson following his trade request. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
The 29-year-old wraps his Bengals tenure with 541 tackles and 11 interceptions across 76 games.
