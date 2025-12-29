Bengals Defense Growing In Key Statistical Areas To Close 2025 Season

CINCINNATI — What a flip of the script by the Bengals defense. Al Golden's unit was on pace to be the worst DVOA defense in the history of the metric (started in 1978) a little past the midway point of the season, but they've completely turned that around over the last six weeks of play.

According to Joe Goodberry, Cincinnati's been elite on third downs with the No. 1 defense in the league on those downs from Week 12 on. Overall, Cincinnati ranks 13th in total EPA/play allowed as a defense in this stretch compared to easily the worst EPA/play mark in Weeks 1-11 (0.205 EPA/allowed per play, no other team above 0.148 in that stretch).

The run game has painted a similar picture in both EPA/play and success rate. Cincinnati is in the top six in both since its 47-42 loss to Chicago after being in the bottom six in both across that opening stretch of the season.

Things are coming together on Golden's very young defense, all while facing four top 10 EPA rushing attacks (Ravens twice, Bills, and Dolphins) in this turnaround timeline.

"That's why he's here," Zac Taylor said on Monday. "And I just think I've got such a high opinion of him, and the proof is in the pudding with with how he's coached when he was here, the development he had at the linebacker position, the effect he had on our Super Bowl team, and then going to Notre Dame, and having the success that he had, developed a ton of players along the way. Early in the season we're playing a lot of guys that are new to it, and they're all developing at the same time.

"So now that he's been able to these guys really understand what we're asking of them, coaching staff, by the way, that's never coached together before. And so now for everybody to get into groove, and now you get to expand what we're asking these guys to do, and really attack teams. You're really seeing what we're capable of, and that's exciting."

Another impressive performance against Shedeur Sanders and the Browns this weekend won't have people deeming this a top 10 defense entering next season, but the building blocks of drafts past may finally be starting to find their right places.

DJ Turner II has broken out as Cincinnati's top cornerback this season and is a clear extension candidate this offseason. Dax Hill, Myles Murphy, and more also look like they are on the rise with the rookie linebackers (Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter) showing a higher floor in recent weeks.

Unfortunately, they'll have to wait about nine months to show their improvement in games that are impactful for postseason positioning.

"I think our defense as a whole — that's just what's been really fun for me to see, and it should be for everybody — their confidence continues to increase, and they understand exactly what we're asking them to do," Taylor said on Sunday. "They're starting to do it at a high level, and we're just really proud of those guys for sticking together through everything that's happened this season — coaches, players just keep pushing forward and persevering, and they're having a lot of fun right now."

Over the last 6 games, the Bengals have a top 6 Run Defense in EPA per play and Success Rate.



Last 6 EPA per: -0.137 (6th)

Last 6 Success Rate: 35.9% (4th)



First 10 EPA per: +0.032 (29th)

First 10 Success Rate: 43.9% (26th) — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 29, 2025

Over the last 6 games, the Bengals have the number 1 defense in the league on 3rd Downs.



It's the best Pass Defense in terms of EPA per play BY FAR. pic.twitter.com/OXoZOlvuw0 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 29, 2025

