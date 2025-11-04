Logan Wilson Gets His Wish, Cincinnati Bengals Trading Veteran to Dallas Cowboys
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are trading veteran linebacker Logan Wilson to the Cowboys according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Wilson, 29, requested a trade last month after rookie Barrett Carter took his place in the Bengals' starting lineup. He has 47 tackles in eight games.
The Cowboys are sending the Bengals a 2026 seventh round pick according to Rapoport.
"I felt like I was [playing OK]," Wilson said. "But obviously Zac (Taylor) felt otherwise."
The Bengals' defense has struggled over the past few weeks and have been gashed on the ground, giving up over seven yards per carry over the past three games.
Despite the struggles, Cincinnati had no plans of turning back to Wilson, league sources say. They're all-in on the rookie duo of Demetrius Knight Jr. and Carter at linebacker.
"Just keep focused on being here and helping us as best you can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told Wilson following his trade request. "I know it's frustrating with the role, but he's handled it really well. He's done a great job with the young linebackers. He's continued to be in a leadership role in our team. I know that this situation can be difficult and challenging. Just keep focused on being here and working for us and finding ways to win."
Wilson is in his sixth-season with the Bengals. They selected him in the third round (65th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's been a key piece of their defense ever since, which included a trip to Super Bowl LVI and back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances in 2021 and 2022. Wilson signed a four-year, $36 million contract prior to the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys desperately needed help on defense. Now they get it with a proven player at linebacker that is under contract through the 2027 season.
The Bengals have now made two in-season trades this year. They sent a 2026 fifth round pick to the Browns in exchange for quarterback Joe Flacco and a 2026 sixth round pick last month.
