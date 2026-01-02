Zac Taylor Drops Browns Game Statuses For Joseph Ossai And More Ahead of 2025 Season Finale

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor made his final Friday post-practice comments of the season to nail down some playing statuses for the Bengals' injured players this week.

Ankle injuries will keep a few players from suiting up, including Joseph Ossai and Charlie Jones. Josh Newton is also missing the game with an injury, while Taylor confirmed Chase Brown will play after missing two practices this week with an illness.

Ossai may not play another snap in Cincinnati as he wraps up the one-year deal he signed with the team last offseason.

The Bengals' result on Sunday won't have a huge impact on the potential NFL Draft slotting in April. Cincinnati is guaranteed to pick between eighth and 12th after one of the most disappointing seasons of the Taylor era.

He is proud of how the players and staff have weathered the storm and continued to play with full effort each week. The veteran coach is "really excited" about what his lieutenants can accomplish next season.

"Yeah, really excited about the direction these guys are going. A lot of the new guys are on defense, O-Line guys really pleased with how they just fit as a staff; the type of people they are, the type of workers they are, their football IQ, their ability to work well with others, and adapt to scheme and have great ideas," Taylor said this week. "And I think that we've got a really, really strong collection of coaches that I always feel this way, that over the next 10 years, you're going to see unbelievable things from everybody on the staff.

"And I see them every day, and know what they're capable of, and don't ever want to lose any of them, because I think we have a really, really, really strong coaching staff."

Cincinnati's staff gets one more chance to roll out a great gameplan on Sunday at home against Cleveland. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

