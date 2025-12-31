CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor isn't turning the page just yet to the 2026 offseason, but he dove into what the process looks like for Cincinnati as the Bengals get ready to enter evaluation mode preceding free agency and the draft.

Taylor is "excited" about his coaching staff entering a huge few months for the franchise.

"Yeah, really excited about the direction these guys are going. A lot of the new guys are on defense, O-Line guys really pleased with how they just fit as a staff; the type of people they are, the type of workers they are, their football IQ, their ability to work well with others, and adapt to scheme and have great ideas," Taylor said. "And I think that we've got a really, really strong collection of coaches that I always feel this way, that over the next 10 years, you're going to see unbelievable things from everybody on the staff, and I see them every day, and know what they're capable of, and don't ever want to lose any of them, because I think we have a really, really, really strong coaching staff."

Cincinnati has been "one play" short at times in this 6-10 season, leaving them two wins shy of clear AFC North contention.

Joe Burrow playing less than half the season hasn't helped either. Alas, the offensive line has taken a major step forward, and the offense is firing on all cylinders with the Burrow back in an MVP-level rhythm.

The team has shown signs of growth all over, but it has come against very weak opponents down the stretch (top-five easiest schedule by winning percentage in the final four games).

Complacency following that could be a mistake.

"A lot of games where, in any phase, we just need to make one more point," Taylor said about the lost season in a wide-open AFC. "We didn't do it. So that's closing our games. And that could have been a call. That could have been a lot of things, but right now those are things that we'll go back and watch all these games again in the offseason, but right now, it's just focused on let's find a way to beat these guys, because it's gonna be a tough game."

Cincinnati hosts the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok