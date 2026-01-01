Bengals’ Draft Position Is Still in Flux—Here’s What the Browns Finale Could Mean

CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Browns on Sunday in their season finale. Cincinnati has won back-to-back games and is 6-10 on the season. They're home favorites in their AFC North showdown against the Browns.

Cincinnati is hoping to sweep Cleveland for a second-straight season.

The Bengals are currently scheduled to pick 10th in the 2026 NFL Draft. If they win on Sunday, they could drop to 12th overall. If they lose, they could move up to the No. 8 pick.

According to Doug Analytics, the Bengals have a 59.1% chance of getting the 11th overall pick. They have a 25.5% chance of getting the 12th overall pick. They have a 15% chance of picking between 8-10. Check out the analytics chart and the current draft order below:

Latest Draft Pick Probabilities pic.twitter.com/3oV16vtbtR — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) December 30, 2025

Check out the 2026 NFL Draft order enter Week 18 below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: 2–14

2. New York Giants: 2–13

3. New York Jets: 3–13

4. Tennessee Titans: 3–13

5. Arizona Cardinals: 3–13

6. Cleveland Browns: 4–12

7. Washington Commanders: 4–12

8. New Orleans Saints: 6–10

9. Kansas City Chiefs: 6-10

10. Cincinnati Bengals: 6–10

11. Miami Dolphins: 7–9

12. Atlanta Falcons (Los Angeles Rams own the Pick) 7–9

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7–9

This season isn't over yet, but we know the Bengals' opponents for the 2026 season. They don't travel West of Houston. They go to Miami for a second-straight season. Check out their list of opponents below:

Road Opponents: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Texans, Colts, Dolphins, Falcons, Panthers and Commanders.

Home Opponents: Ravens, Browns, Steelers, Jaguars, Titans, Chiefs, Saints and Buccaneers.

