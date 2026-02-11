Joe Burrow Highlights Early 2026 Offseason Routine, Deepens Love For Football

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow was a hot commodity at the Fanatics Super Bowl party last week. Comedian Adam Glyn caught up with the Bengals' best player on the red carpet and chatted about his offseason workout routine and why Burrow plays the game he loves so much.

The 29-year-old is still working out normally right now, but not doing as much football/cardio work as he does during the late part of the offseason. Burrow finished just seven games this past season as he tries to avoid the injury woes that have taken chunks out of his playing time.

"I keep working out. So I stay in shape but not training," Burrow said about his offseason. "Not running or throwing, stuff like that right now. ... Push, pull, squat, all the basic things."

Burrow's love for football became a big topic after he got caught having a bad day heading into a press conference last season. It happens to all of us and is not a reflection of how much he loves the game.

Nothing else gives him that special "feeling" in the world.

"It's about the feeling in your stomach," Burrow said to Glyn. "That's why I play the game. You don't get that feeling in your bones, in your soul, anywhere else in my life. So that's why I do it."

The ball is in the Bengals' court to make moves this offseason and beef up the roster around Burrow, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

He was once again a top-three passer in the NFL this season by Pro Football Focus grade (91.8 overall, only trailed Matthew Stafford) and is a top-five player in the sport when healthy.

The Bengals are trusting Zac Taylor to use continuity for AFC North success this fall, after every other team in the division underwent major coaching changes.

"We work really hard on the relationships. Those are important things. We want those guys to trust us," Taylor said in Week 18 about the connection with Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. "We work really hard to put them into great positions so they can get the most out of their abilities and help our team win. I think that they see that and they respect that, and the only way we can reach our potential with those two guys is if you've got a relationship to match it, where you pour into them and they know that you want the best for them.

"I've worked really hard with those two guys, as all our coaches have, and they've reciprocated that, so it's a hard thing to do because you face a lot of adversity as a group. (You) go through a lot of ups and downs, and to do it with those guys is special, because of how hard they work and how much it means to them. I think to be a part of that, I don't take it for granted. It's something we work really hard at."

