NFL Insider Updates Zac Taylor’s Job Security, Floats Surprise Bengals Coaching Target

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is safe. No one expects him to lose his job next week when the season ends.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared the latest on Taylor on Wednesday.

"Cincinnati's Zac Taylor appears to be safe," Fowler wrote.

He also added that while Taylor appears to be safe, Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher could be an intriguing head coaching candidate for other teams.

"It wouldn't surprise to see Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher on the interview circuit," Fowler wrote.

Pitcher has been the Bengals offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get courted by NFL teams looking for a young, respected offensive mind.

Intriguing and Unlikely Option

Oct 20, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady on th field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Taylor's job appears to be safe, Dan Graziano mentioned Joe Brady as a "guy to watch" in Cincinnati if the Bengals did make a move at head coach.

"Brady would be the guy to watch in Cincinnati if the Bengals did move on from Taylor, but like you, I don't expect that to happen," Graziano wrote.

Brady coached Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at LSU. Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns in his final season at LSU. Chase accounted for 1,780 of those yards and 20 of those touchdowns. The duo ultimately reunited in Cincinnati after the Bengals picked Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Joe and I go way back, way back at this point," Burrow said earlier this month before the Bengals played the Bills. "He was great for my career. We did some fun things together. We’ve got a great relationship. I look forward to seeing him and talking to him."

The Bengals aren't moving on from Taylor, but if Brady doesn't get a head coaching job this cycle, he'll certainly continue to be mentioned as a possible replacement in the future.

