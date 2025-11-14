Zac Taylor Reveals Bengals Game Statuses Ahead of Final 2025 Steelers Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are entering the latest contest against Pittsburgh without their best defender. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed on Friday that Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) and Shemar Stewart (knee) will not play on Sunday.
Neither practiced at all this week as they try to heal up for the Patriots matchup next Sunday.
Taylor also said Samaje Perine (ankle) is also not playing in the Steelers contest.
Joe Burrow went through the Bengals' walkthrough on Friday for his fourth practice showing this week, but it's still a wait-and-see approach with his return this season.
Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson definitely doesn't want to see him play this season, unless Cincinnati has a clear shot at the playoffs.
"Absolutely not. I'd rather Joe continue to relax and sit down," Johnson said on Inside The NFL this week. "Allow Joe Flacco to do what he's been doing with the offense and see if the defense can somehow muster up some type of ability to tackle, ability to stop passes through the air, and then come back. Just coming back to come back, to say, 'Hey, look, I'm back early from injury,' and we go out there and have all world offensive play, and the other team scores 50, what's the point? No disrespect. I love my Bengals, but let's be serious. Let's be realistic. I have expectations too, but I also understand where our Achilles heel is. It's on the defensive end."
Cincinnati can boost its chances of making the playoffs with an upset win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
