Zac Taylor Reveals Bengals Player Game Statuses For Dolphins Matchup in Miami

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media following Friday morning's walk-through with updates on who is and isn't playing in Sunday's game against Miami.

Tee Higgins (concussion) will be questionable on Sunday as he continues recovering from two concussions in a month. Shemar Stewart (knee) is expected to play and get lifted off the injured reserve ranks sometime this weekend. B.J. Hill (ankle) is also going to play after dealing with his own ankle issue this week.

Taylor already ruled Kris Jenkins (ankle) out this week, while Joseph Ossai, Noah Fant and Charlie Jones are also out with ankle injuries. The head coach stated Jenkins will go on injured reserve this weekend and his season is over.

Jenkins, Jones, Ossai and Fant all suffered injuries in Cincinnati's Week 15 loss to the Ravens. It was a costly loss that eliminated the Bengals from playoff contention.

The Bengals want to win these final three games, despite no evidence that late-season momentum transfers year-to-year; on top of that, more wins will make talent harder to find in the draft.

Alas, this is the NFL, and players/coaches don't tank in this league. Joe Burrow still believes in the operation.

“Number one, I think we have great coaches,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “I think we’re consistently put in good positions to make plays and do our best. Obviously, there are good games and bad games, just like players have good games and bad games. But I have a lot of confidence in everybody that’s putting together the plans for us week in and week out.”

The 4-10 Bengals have lost two-straight games, despite having Burrow back in the lineup. They're 3-2 with Burrow this season and 1-8 without him. Cincinnati battles the Dolphins in Miami, Florida, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

