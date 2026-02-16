Dolphins Releases Open Opportunity for Bengals to Address Sneaky Offseason Need

The Miami Dolphins made a flurry of roster moves on Monday by releasing big-name veterans such as Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb.

While Hill may seem to be the most appealing name of the released Dolphins, Bengals fans should familiarize themselves with another Dolphins receiver who was released on Monday:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

After setting career-highs with the Titans in 2024, where he totaled 497 yards and exploded for nine touchdowns in a rotational role, Ikhine signed a two-year $6.5 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason.

He finished with just 11 receptions (20 targets) for 89 yards didn't score a touchdown in his lone season with the Dolphins.

This may make one wonder why the Bengals should be interested in adding Ikhine? It is important to note that the Dolphins offense last season was largely abysmal outside of running back De'Von Achane.

The Dolphins passing offense ranked 25th among the league, averaging only 180.5 yards per game, and totalling only 23 touchdowns. To put this into perspective, the Bengals passing offense ranked 6th in the league while averaging 235.6 yards per game, and 36 touchdowns.

To put it bluntly, Ikhine was in a horrible situation for a receiver looking to capitalize on a breakout season in 2024 that saw him grab eight touchdowns over an eight-game span.

Six of Ikhine's touchdown's in 2024 came within the red zone. He showed a unique ability to make huge plays to stretch the field even with limited opportunities, as evidenced by his 98-yard touchdown in his breakout campaign.

How Does Ikhine Improve the Wide Receiver Room

Any Bengals fan will tell you that Andrei Iosivas has made key plays in big moments, but the wide receiver room could use a boost and more depth—especially after the failed Jermaine Burton experiment. Iosivas dropped five balls last season, including two key drops against the Jets that led to a back-breaking loss for the Bengals that ultimately decided their season.

It became clear that the Bengals need another receiver who can perform similarly to Tyler Boyd, and while tight end Mike Gesicki is the de-facto third wide receiver on the team, there needs to be someone else in the room who can bring more versatility and reliability in the receiver room outside of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

That is where adding Ikhine would be a big addition for the Bengals offense. He has showcased ability as a field stretcher and red zone threat. Ikhine has the versatility to play both on the boundary and in the slot, which would allow Zac Taylor and the offense to continue to move Chase between the two receiver positions in an effort to get him the ball more effectively.

Adding Ikhine would improve a weak spot of the offense and make it that much easier for the organization to focus on improving the defense in free agency when that time strikes—which is where their priorities should be.

