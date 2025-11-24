Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Ravens Playing Status, Bengals Lengthy List of Injuries

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor met with the media on Monday afternoon, amidst a four-game losing streak for his Bengals team that's been influenced by plenty of injuries. Cincinnati will not have Tee Higgins this week against the Ravens as he recovers from a scary concussion he suffered in the final moments of Sunday's loss to New England.

Fans also shouldn't expect to see Trey Hendrickson (hip/pelvis) on this short week, same with Tahj Brooks, as Hendrickson is missing another game this season. Meanwhile, Joe Burrow is on track to play against Baltimore. Samaje Perine and Cam Sample have a chance to play against the Ravens as well.

"I'm not going to declare that definitively. Work through the week. Coming off an injury, he's done everything he could," Taylor said about Burrow. "He put himself in position to do his best to play yesterday, and we'll continue with that mindset. But he looks like he's in good shape right now to be ready to go."

Cincinnati has found plenty of ways to lose this season and would be much better off playing young players and shelving Burrow for the full season to try to move up the 2026 NFL Draft order, but that's not what's on their mind. Football players play football, and Burrow wants to be out there.

They still want to compete for wins, despite having a whopping 1% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index. Every win they add the rest of the way will just make it harder to find great talent in the draft.

"That is the most frustrating thing. Losing is the worst. It's the worst. We're accountable for it, we make all the adjustments we've got to make, and then you've got to turn the page and you've got to get ready for the next week," Taylor said to the media on Sunday. "That's life in the NFL. We're going to get ready for Thursday. So, not a lot of time to sit here — we've just got to move forward and we've got to go back to work. I know these guys are going to do that and do it with great energy and belief that we're going to walk on that field and go find a win on Thursday night on the road. That's what we're going to set forth to do, starting tomorrow morning."

The Baltimore game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

