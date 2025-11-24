Cincinnati Bengals Road Betting Underdogs Against Ravens On Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are looking at déjà vu on the betting front this Thursday night against Baltimore. Lamar Jackson's squad is a 7.5-point betting favorite to bury the Bengals further down the standings, even with Joe Burrow widely expected to play for the first time since Week 2.
The point total is set at 51.5 points as Cincinnati tries to find a way not to allow 25-plus points in an NFL game. Baltimore and Cincinnati are 4-7 against the spread this season, but the Ravens are 6-5 straight up, and Cincinnati is 3-8 with the season already over in the Queen City before Thanksgiving.
They have a whopping 1% chance to make the playoffs on ESPN's Football Power Index and would have to make NFL history to pull off a trip to the playoffs. No NFL team has ever started 3-8 and made the playoffs. 4-7 is the worst 11-game start to see a team make it.
"The same thing I was just saying. These guys they're working, and it's important to them. They're not giving up on each other. They keep trying to find a way to win," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Sunday's loss to New England. "It's just been one of those years where we haven't found a way, and that's been frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody, but guys aren't losing hope. It's important to everybody to just keep at this thing and find a way to get some momentum.
"It's going to start with one win, and we just haven't found a way to get that in a while, since that Thursday night game (in Week 7). That's disappointing, it's frustrating, it's heartbreaking for these guys because they've given us everything that we ask them to give us during the course of the week and out there on Sunday. We've just got to find a way to get a win so we can remember what that feels like."
The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI