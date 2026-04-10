In addition to bringing in an elite edge rusher for a Top 30 visit, the Cincinnati Bengals also are meeting with one of the top linebackers in this year’s NFL Draft class.

Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is visiting with the Bengals today.

Rodriguez, who joins edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. on a visit to Cincinnati, is Dane Brugler’s No. 2-ranked linebacker in this year’s class behind projected Top 10 pick Sonny Styles.

And Brugler isn’t the only one who thinks highly of Rodriguez. Cincinnati native and former NFL linebacker Luke Kuechly has Rodriguez ahead of Styles.

“My favorite guy is Jacob Rodriguez,” Kuechly said on the JJ&Luke podcast. “You look at guys like him, and the one thing I think is most important for backers is how quickly can you process. How quickly can you be lined up, you see something happen and know exactly where you're going to go. And I think he's really good at that.

“I think he's a really good tackler, and his ball production has been phenomenal,” Kuechly continued. “I think four picks last year; he had seven forced fumbles. He was behind the line of scrimmage TFL-wise 11 times, which in college football is a big number. And he's an attacker. Like, he goes, he goes and gets it, he doesn't wait. There's a lot of guys that are big and can run, that make tackles down the field, and you need guys to do that, but it’s fun when you watch guys play backer, and they go this way. And they go forward, and they attack on angles. And you watch guys play, and it's very easy to see with certain guys how much fun they have playing football. And he's one of those guys.”

The Bengals ignored what was arguably their biggest position of need in free agency, which means they’ll likely go after a linebacker early in the draft and possibly double down with another one in the middle to late rounds.

If Styles is off the board at No. 10, it will be interesting to see if Rodriguez makes it to the Bengals at 41.

Brugler and many draft analysts have a second-round grade on Rodriguez.

Rodriguez played quarterback, running back and wide receiver at Virginia as a freshman at 2021 before walking on at Texas Tech in 2022 to transition to linebacker.

He emerged as a team captain, unanimous All American and winner of the Bednarik (top defensive player) and Lombardi (player who best embodies the spirit of Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi) awards in 2025.

Over the last two seasons, Rodriguez had six sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss, 10 forced fumbles, 11 passes defended and five interceptions.

Pairing him with 2025 rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter would give the Bengals a young linebacker group that can grow together as they try to improve the defense from being one of the worst in the league.

Here is what Brugler wrote in The Beast about Rodriguez:

The “quarterback of the defense,” according to Red Raiders coaches, Rodriguez is quick off his spot with the backfield vision to sort and drive on the football. He lays it all on the line each snap with adequate stack-and-shed strength, but he has marginal length to get extension on blockers or create knockback. His awareness in coverage, go-getter intangibles and turnover production (19 career forced turnovers) are qualities that will win over a war room. Overall, Rodriguez has a very average size profile, but his athletic versatility has made him a more instinctive linebacker and helps him play decisively. He should immediately compete for a starting role in the NFL.

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