B.J. Hill Updates Health After Return to Bengals Training Camp

B.J. Hill went through a full Bengals training camp practice on Saturday as Cincinnati returned to the sessions following its 16-14 win over Detroit on Thursday.

The ninth-year veteran popped off the physically unable to perform list and spoke with reporters about how it went at his locker.

Healthy Again

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) chases Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. The Bengals led 23-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I feel good. Glad to be back," Hill said. "Just take it day by day. That's always my goal, one minute at a time, one second, and see how I feel and just go with that."

Zac Taylor discussed the return before practice as Cincinnati is almost at full strength along the defensive line.

There was a bit of an injury scare with Myles Murphy leaving today's practice on a cart, but that was just to get an IV for cramping.

"Well, obviously a starter, capable player who's counted on," the Bengals' head coach said. "We can count on B.J. to come back; he has the experience. I just think that there's a lot he can bring to the table. Make it (the ramp up) happen the right way for him, as he hasn't been on the field in a while. But leadership experience. I just think there's a lot of things he brings to this team."

Dexter Lawrence is probably very happy to get the star back, as the two buddies get to wreck offensive lines together for the first time since Hill got traded away from the Giants in 2021.

Hill was the Bengals' best defensive tackle in 2025. He posted 66 tackles, 13 quarterback pressures and five tackles for loss. It was good enough for a 68.6 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking 33rd among 134 qualified defensive tackles.

"Now we're back together, and it's time to take advantage of it. I told him, like, when I first got here, we're not gonna waste this moment. So that's what it's about," Lawrence declared earlier this offseason.

Cincinnati has another morning practice session on Sunday before an off day to open the week.

Check out Hill's quick comments from The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway below:

BJ Hill on his return to the field: pic.twitter.com/pmKwiicPyz — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 15, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.