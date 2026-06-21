Barrett Carter Reveals Impact of Dexter Lawrence Trade, Expectations for Year 2

The Cincinnati Bengals seem to be going “all in” for the 2026 season. Quarterback Joe Burrow has had an entire offseason to focus on his health, and the Bengals addressed their defensive woes by adding Dexter Lawrence via trade from the New York Giants. The Bengals linebacker room will be one to watch in the 2026 season.

Second-year linebacker Barrett Carter recently joined First Word With James Rapien to discuss the state of the defense going into what should be an exciting 2026 season.

Carter Opens up About Leadership Role

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) smiles during the game against the New York Jets during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

“It gives me so much confidence, last year I was trying to learn, I have great vets around me who let me take charge, they see that I’m trying to step into that role," Carter said. "I’ve been a leader my whole life and the Bengals brought me in for my leadership, I’m here to do some significant things, and I cant do that unless I’m a leader."

Carter, the fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, had an exciting rookie season that should leave Bengals fans hungry to see what he can do in year two. Carter logged 53 tackles and one interception in his rookie season.

The Bengals defense improved this past offseason with the addition of Dexter Lawrence, and Carter opened up about how he has fit in with the team so far.

Carter Reveals How Lawrence is as a Teammate

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) unwraps his fingers during practice on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Him being a Clemson guy I met him a few years back. I was on the pickleball court when the news broke, I screamed and hit a ball over the fence because I was so excited. Its super exciting bringing in a guy like that," Carter said. "We know what he can do on the field, he's one of the best teammates Ive ever had in my life even though its only been two months."

Lawrence should make Carter's life much easier. He'll command double teams and should help keep the linebackers clean.

Bengals Elect not to Bring in Linebacker in Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to the press at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bengals and coach Zac Taylor are clearly happy with the state of the linebacker room and Carter himself. The Bengals haven't signed a noteworthy linebacker this offseason and didn't take one in the draft.

"It shows the trust the team has in us, were not defined by one season, last year wasn't how any of us wanted it to go," Carter said. "Were prepared to flip the whole narrative, we had a young linebacker room and we were trying to figure it out last year. Not adding a linebacker gave us so much confidence going forward."

Watch the full interview and subscribe to the First Word YouTube Channel here.