ESPN NFL Insider Reveals Expectations for Bengals as Season Approaches

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially gotten the 2026 season underway with the beginning of training camp.

This is a big year for a lot of players and head coach Zac Taylor. After a disappointing 2025, the Bengals are looking to get back to being one of the top teams in the AFC, and they could have the talent to do just that.

But what are the real expectations for the team as the season rapidly approaches? ESPN NFL insider Field Yates recently joined First Word With James Rapien to discuss the expectations for the Bengals this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals gather for day 3 of Training Camp on Friday July 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I'm more optimistic than concerned about the work left to be done for Cincinnati," Yates opened up with. "I think this offseason reflects a different Bengals mentality. A different Bengals franchise, perhaps a recognition from the Bengals franchise, that if they don't get better, if they do not improve from some of their recent disappointing seasons, that could lead to critical changes that could set this franchise back."

That seems to be the same mindset that a lot of people in this fan base would agree with. Last season was another year derailed by an unfortunate Joe Burrow injury. The two seasons before that, the Bengals went 9-8.

This is a crossroads season for Taylor and the current coaching staff. If Burrow stays healthy and the Bengals miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season, the percentage chance of Taylor staying as the leader on the sidelines reaches a new low point.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks with quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the first day of Cincinnati Bengals training camp at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yates touched on this as well; the Bengals front office was extremely aggressive during the offseason. Making moves like bringing in defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence II and Jonathan Allen.

Saying that a season is "must-win" feels cliché. Every year is a must-win in a league like the NFL. However, the Bengals are staring down the most high-pressure season during the Taylor era.

It wasn't so long ago that this team competed in back-to-back AFC Championships. They have the talent to get there again, but will the team be able to put it all together in a season where so much is on the line? Time will tell.

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