ESPN's Matt Bowen broke down his 50 most-impactful NFL team additions from the 2026 offseason, and Cincinnati had two names make the list in Dexter Lawrence II and Bryan Cook.

Lawrence came via trade with the New York Giants, who got the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in return, while Cook signed to be a Bengal quickly in the opening days of free agency.

Two Names

Newly signed Cincinnati Bengals defense tackle Dexter Lawrence speaks in a press conference for the first time since joining the team at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lawrence started the list as the fourth-most impactful addition.

"After upgrading their defensive line with Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe, the Bengals made a splash move to bring in Lawrence," Bowen wrote. "As an elite interior defender, he impacts opposing game plans due to his power and ability to occupy two blockers in pass protection. Lawrence should also be viewed as a high-level run defender despite a career-low 28 tackles on designed rushes in 2025."

Lawrence has turned heads in the Bengals locker room all season, even Joe Burrow's.

"We filled some holes that we had from years past, got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety. Got the best D-Tackle in the league, in my opinion," Burrow said in May. "We have a lot of depth now on the defensive line. That's exciting. He's bigger and stronger than everybody. And getting to know him, it means a lot to him. He wants to go out and perform well and assert his will, so when you have a guy like that, it's going to be exciting to watch and be a part of."

Cook's addition came much further down the list, but still acknowledged at No. 40. The Cincinnati native could be the biggest one-for-one positional upgrade in the NFL after Geno Stone played arguably the worst football of any starting safety over the last two seasons (53.7 combined Pro Football Focus grade on 2,014 snaps).

"Cooks adds range -- from the deep half and post -- to coordinator Al Golden's defense," Bowen wrote. "Plus, he has the top-down speed to drive on the football. With the upgrades Cincinnati made on the defensive line, Cook should have an easier time patrolling the field from deep."

Cook may be a bit undervalued here, but overall, Cincinnati had two of the most impactful additions of the offseason to mix with almost 10 total moves on defense to beef up that unit.

The only names ranked higher than Lawrence were Myles Garrett (Cleveland to L.A. Rams), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia to New England), and Trent McDuffie (Kansas City to L.A. Rams).

All the moves led to restructuring Burrow's contract and have Cincinnati heavily invested in a prime season from their top player.

Check out the full ranking from Bowen here.

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