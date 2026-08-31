Bengals 2026 Practice Squad Tracker: Big Group of Names Returning to Franchise Following Roster Cuts

The Bengals trimmed the roster down to 53 men on Sunday and the practice squad names are rolling out after missing the final roster.

Zac Taylor and the team played their final preseason game on Friday night and spent the weekend parsing names to trim the roster to its final form.

“This will easily be the hardest 48 hours we face in terms of letting guys go and figuring out the practice squad," Taylor said about the process. "It's a big credit to [Bengals Director of Player Personnel] Duke [Tobin] and his staff for the depth that we have overall. It's a big credit to the coaching staff for how they've built a lot of these guys that have gotten in these competitions and made things hard for us. I think you're starting to see, especially year two in the defensive scheme, a lot of guys made huge jumps.

"On offense, we've been together for a long time now and I think the coaches have gotten the most out of these guys and [Bengals Offensive Coordinator] Dan [Pitcher] with these specialists have been outstanding. So I think that's a credit to the whole building and we just got to keep it going.”

Cincinnati has a regular-season practice schedule in place for the rest of 2026, as all focus shifts toward the Open In Orange outing against Tampa Bay in front of home fans on Sept. 13.

The team finished undefeated in the preseason for the first time since 2006 (4-0) and has strong depth at many positions on the roster. Two big areas of need remain at backup offensive tackle and running back.

Check out all of the practice squad names reported so far heading into a new week of practice:

QB Sean Clifford (announced on his Instagram)

CB Bralyn Lux (reported by Aaron Wilson)

RB Kentrel Bullock (reported by Charlie Clifford)

RB Kendall Milton (reported by Charlie Clifford)

DE Isaiah Foskey (reported by Matt Zenitz)

WR Russ Yeast (reported by Aaron Wilson)

Former Chargers DE Garmon Randolph (reported by Aaron Wilson)

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