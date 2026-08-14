Bengals 7th Round TE Jack Endries Caps Mistake-Prone Week with TD in First NFL Action

Cincinnati Bengals rookie tight end Jack Endries had a couple of moments to forget in the days leading up to his first NFL game action.

Thursday night in the team’s 16-14 victory against the Detroit Lions in the preseason opener at Paycor Stadium, Endries made a couple of plays he’ll remember forever.

The list of seventh-round picks who score touchdowns in their first NFL game is no doubt a short one, but Endries put his name on it with a 4-yard touchdown reception from Joe Flacco.

“I’m glad they called the play,” Endries said. “I was hoping they would, and I got a pretty good sense when I was motioning through there that I was going to have pretty good shot at getting the touchdown.

“That was fun.”

What wasn’t fun was what happened six days earlier during the night practice inside the stadium when Endries had the ball punched out of his arms by safety Kyle Dugger for a lost fumble.

He said he doesn’t have any regret about the play, nor was he trying to make up for it in the game. Instead, he said he appreciates it for the opportunity to get better.

“I looked at the potential of that play and what I could have done better,” he said. “It was more of a learning experience because the guys in the NFL, there’s no secret that they punch harder and are better punchers for the ball.

“So I’m glad that happened to me,” he added. “When I made that run today, I was really protecting the ball and trying to make it happen.”

The run he referenced was one in which he made three Lions defenders miss after catching a pass from Josh Johnson.

Endries turned it into a 17-yard gain, the Bengals’ second-longest pass play of the night.

“I think yards after catch is a big part of my game, and I’ve been working on it and just getting my lower body stronger,” Endries said. “I’m glad I had an opportunity right there.”

He had an opportunity in the final practice before the game as well. Endries got wide open during the Tuesday practice at the indoor facility and backup quarterback Joe Flacco lofted a perfect pass that would have enabled him to perhaps take it all the way for a touchdown.

But Endries tripped on the turf, and both he and the ball fell to the ground.

“I 100 percent remember some of those mistakes I made early in my rookie year,” veteran tight end Drew Sample said. “It’s all part of it. It’s finding your legs. Looking back now, you’re coming into the league after playing big-time college football, but you know you’re coming into a league where everybody is really good.

“It’s hard to play without thinking because there’s so much going on. You’re trying to learn a playbook and play fast. I think he’s doing great. There’s a lot of camp left, and there’s still a lot of room for improvement.”

Despite the two mistakes that preceded Endries’ solid debut game, head coach Zac Taylor commended the rookie for being so steady since arriving.

“I think he’s been really consistent,” Taylor said. “For a rookie, there’s been nothing alarming on his end. He’s picked it up really fast. He’s been physical. It was good to see him finish with the ball in his hands on the touchdown. He’s done a good job.”

Sample made a couple of passes past Endries as he did round after round of interviews. Tight end Tanner Hudson walked by once, too.

They were both enjoying seeing Endries get the spotlight after watching all the work he’s put in to prove he belongs.

Endries said he isn’t playing the numbers game or worrying about make the 53-man roster.

The Bengals have kept five tight ends each of the last two seasons, and they figure to again with their added focus on the run game, including more 12 personnel (two tight ends).

“I kind of think of it more like I look around and see the talent of the players next to me and what I can learn from all those guys,” Endries said. “That’s my focus.”

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