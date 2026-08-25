Jordan Palmer knows a thing or two about how well quarterbacks can develop in the NFL. Palmer has worked with several quarterbacks over the years and has even worked with Joe Burrow before as a private quarterback coach.

Palmer appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and shared how Burrow has improved as a mover at the quarterback position in an effort to help his offensive line. Palmer stated that despite not being the most athletic QB, Burrow has evolved into one of the most difficult quarterbacks to tackle.

"What Joe's done to help out O-line play is become a more efficient mover," Palmer said of Burrow's biggest improvement. "It's turned him into one of the most difficult guys to tackle behind the line of scrimmage despite not having tier one top end athleticism."

Elite Scrambler

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) watches the video board from the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. The Bengals won the preseason opener, 16-14. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Palmer added that while attending the Super Bowl, he discussed quarterbacks with an All-Pro defensive player who ranked Burrow highly in almost every metric including his ability to break tackles.

"I went up to the Super Bowl, and I was on the plane with I'll just say an All-Pro defensive player, and I asked him to 'rank this guy, rank this, rank this', and this guy kind of said Joe in almost every category, and one of them was most difficult to tackle," Palmer said of Burrow's perception as a scrambler.

"So I think that's what he's done to control what he can control is continue to become an efficient mover," Palmer continued. "I think that he's mastered controlling what you can control, which is why you don't hear him venting about anything."

Burrow has forged a strong name throughout his NFL career of always improving what he can control. The biggest question mark remaining for him is now whether or not he can stay healthy for a full season. He has no doubt done all that he can to best prepare his body for a competitive run this season and throughout the rest of his career.

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