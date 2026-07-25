Star Bengals Defensive Tackle Starting Training Camp on PUP List

A key piece of the Bengals' defensive line is dealing with an injury to start training camp. The team announced on Saturday that defensive tackle B.J. Hill is entering camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

"The Bengals today placed DT B.J. Hill on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list and placed TE Josh Kattus on the Active/Non-Football Injury list," Cincinnati posted on its team site.

The franchise is welcoming in its 2026 rookie class for training camp report day as they settle these two injury statuses. Hill dealt with a foot injury last offseason, but this current injury is undisclosed.

That foot ailment didn't keep him from any games last season. Hill slotted in as the Bengals' best defensive tackle in a struggle-filled campaign for the unit. He posted 66 tackles, 13 quarterback pressures and five tackles for loss.

Hill welcomed in his old New York Giants buddy Dexter Lawrence II to the team this past April. The duo could wreak havoc this fall after building a strong friendship over the years.

"It was an exciting moment, just knowing I'm going to have my brother playing beside me. We've done it before, and now we get to do it again. Excited to have him in our room," Hill said at his locker earlier this offseason.

Lawrence is hyped to get going. Ideally, Hill can get rolling in a few weeks and hop off the PUP list.

"You've got to be uncomfortable to get comfortable," Lawrence said after he arrived in Cincinnati. "When this opportunity came, I jumped at it because I knew I was going to be uncomfortable. I learned a lot of new names, moved to a new city, brought my family and my dogs, and found that place. So I knew it was going to be a little uncomfortable. That's the process, though. And I think I handled it well, and I handle those things well. So I was just excited to be here, especially with my dog, B.J. (Hill), to play with him. Get another opportunity to play with him. And take this thing to another level."

Cincinnati officially starts training camp on Wednesday.

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