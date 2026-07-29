'Need To Get That Thing Out' - Joe Burrow Already Feeling Dexter Lawrence's Impact on Training Camp Day 1

Joe Burrow checked Day 1 of 2026 training camp off the to-do list Wednesday morning, and he's already feeling the impact of new star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II.

Burrow was a huge fan of the biggest addition of the Bengals' offseason, and he admitted the offense needs to get faster against the best pass-rushing nose tackle in the NFL since 2023.

No player in the league has more quarterback pressures at NT than Lawrence in that span (68 pressures).

"He got back there pretty quick a couple times," Burrow said. "Need to get that thing out. Made some blind throws today, just because of how big he is, and he pushes that pocket, gets close to you, and you have to be able to throw around him, throw without seeing. That's not something we'll have to deal with in games, but that's a challenge. So that's going to be a big part of our team this year. I'm excited to watch it."

"The biggest thing was when you have the D-line that we have now, you just have to get it out faster, and you have to anticipate those windows," Burrow continued. "Whereas usually you want to maybe take another second and see that window where there were a couple throws today that I couldn't couldn't see the guy I was throwing to, and I had to trust my eyes and trust my feet and throw it in a spot just because there was somebody in my face or around my feet, and and that'll make me better."

Burrow had a clear gleam in his eye as a football junkie getting to taste another day of practice for the first time in over a month.

All of the offseason excitement is great, but Burrow knows it's just talk and projection. They have to walk the walk on the field over the rest of 2026, into January 2027, and beyond.

"Yeah, it's an exciting feeling. But as we talked about today and yesterday, it doesn't matter now," Burrow said about the Bengals' offseason moves. "We had a great offseason on paper, but now we have to go and put all these pieces together and have individual improvement, have cohesive improvement, and find out who we are as a team and gel."

The NFL's most-accurate passer has to move a little quicker in the pocket this summer, but that should only help him move the ball better than ever when the real bullets fly on Sept. 13.

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