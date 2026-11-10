Bengals Could Land Perfect Trade Deadline Addition for Affordable Price

The Cincinnati Bengals can't afford to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline if they want to separate themselves as contenders at the top of the AFC. They need to add to a few spots on defense, and it wouldn't hurt to add some supporting players on the offensive side of the ball.

The Athletic and its writers, including Daniel Popper, recently put together a mock NFL trade deadline scenario in which the Bengals showcased interest in trading for Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, but couldn't pull it off. Still, in reality, trading for Hooker would make a lot of sense. And it could be affordable.

"The Bengals offered a 2027 fifth-round pick for Hooker," Popper wrote. "The Bills came in with an aggressive initial offer. Safety is a huge need for Buffalo, which has an elite offense and a struggling defense. The Bills wanted to solidify this position ahead of a potential Super Bowl run. Hooker, a versatile safety, leads the NFL in interceptions. The offer: a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for Hooker and a 2027 seventh-round pick."

Perfect Trade Deadline Target

Nov 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) reacts after catching an interception in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hooker is the perfect trade target for the Bengals.

They have had some issues in the secondary this season, and Hooker would be the perfect plug-and-play option for them to add. He's off to an incredible start in Tennessee, as he already has five interceptions this season. The Bengals know Hooker very well, as he intercepted Joe Burrow three different times earlier this season. He's also been good in coverage overall and recorded six passes defensed.

The asking price for Hooker might not be out of Cincinnati's price range either. He could realistically be had for a third-round pick and a pick swap, which seems like a steep price to pay, but for a big-play defensive back, it would be a huge add for Cincinnati.

Hooker's dominance against Cincinnati was enough to prove that he belongs on a playoff-caliber defense. The Bengals could look to make a big trade in the near future that would beef up their defense in a big way. Hooker could be their missing piece, especially considering his splash play ability.

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