Bengals Lose Practice Squad Member to NFC Team as 2026 Season Rolls on

The Bengals have an open spot on the practice squad.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Cardinals are signing veteran quarterback Josh Johnson amid all their quarterback injuries this season.

"With veteran QB Gardner Minshew sidelined due to a UCL injury, the Cardinals are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Bengals’ practice squad, per sources. The Cardinals will be Johnson’s 15th NFL team in 14 NFL seasons," Schefter posted on X.

Johnson had been with the Bengals all offseason and through this season as he heads west for another new journey in the NFL.

He started for the team in the 2026 preseason and spoke about how much potential they had to make noise in 2026.

"Yeah, we headed in the right direction," Johnson said in August. "I understand it's a long season, and I understand the process is about what you do every day. And what we're doing right now is we're focused on the moment, and we're checking the boxes in the moment. And with every team I've been around that does that, over time it works out in your favor. I think we just have to stay in the moment and keep taking it one day at a time."

Cincinnati will likely add a new name to the practice squad amidst Johnson's exit.

The team is preparing for a huge AFC North matchup against the Steelers this week.

"I think all the divisional games going forward are going to be big games for us," Head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "That's nothing new. I'm not going to talk the game down. It's going to be nice having our fans at home. I think they'll be fired up for this one, so we should have a great atmosphere. Now, again, it's just on us to handle the week the right way."

Cincinnati has a new slate of practice days coming up on Wednesday and beyond as the whole team tries to fight off the jet lag from a European trip.

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