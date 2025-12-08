Bengals-Dolphins Kickoff Time Moved Out Of Marquee Window

CINCINNATI — Primetime is not calling on the Bengals in Week 16 this season. Reports on Monday revealed Cincinnati is being flexed out of its Sunday Night Football game on Dec. 21 for the Patriots-Ravens game that day.

Cincinnati is now playing Miami on the road at 1 p.m. ET.

Our Jay Morrison noted that it's the third time in the last four years Cincinnati had a game moved in the flexible windowout of a marquee window, happening in 2022 and last season.

A run of lost seasons in the Joe Burrow era will do that. The Bengals have been clawing for playoff hope at this point of the calendar every year since 2022. They currently have a 3.4% chance to make the playoffs and will be eliminated if the Ravens win inside Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

The Bengals may have to win again without Tee Higgins, who is currently in concussion protocol after getting concussedagainst the Patriots. Joe Burrow loved his toughness through the process.

"Tee's a tough guy. I think he has gotten tougher over the years. Back in the day, he would get hit, and I would hold my breath because he would lie there for a second and then pop back up. I think everyone remembers that. Now I think his pop-up game is pretty good. That's good to see. Doesn't scare me quite as much. He's as tough as they come, and he's going to continue to make these big-time plays in big-time spots."

The game against Baltimore kicks off this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

This is the 3rd time in 4 years the #Bengals have been flexed out of primetime.



Went from Thursday Night Football vs Browns to Sunday at 1 in Week 16 last year.



Went from Sunday Night Football to 4:25 p.m. at Pittsburgh in Week 12, 2022. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 8, 2025

