Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Talks Trade Deadline, Shot in the Back He's Yet to Return From
CINCINNATI – With the NFL trade deadline one day away, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson said dodged the question of whether he hopes to still be on the team after Tuesday.
“I stopped doing hopes and all that stuff a long time ago,” Hendrickson said. “You are where your feet are, and I'm incredibly blessed to be where I am right now."
Hendrickson’s name has been clouded in trade speculation ever since he requested one back in the spring when he couldn’t come to an agreement with the front office a long-term extension.
Had the Bengals won either of their last two games, there would have been zero chance the front office would have considered trading away the best player on the worst defense in the league.
But the 39-38 gut punch from the New York Jets and Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Chicago Bears have led to reports that the Bengals would consider dealing Hendrickson, whom they gave a $14 million raise after extension negotiations broke down, but all conversations start with a minimum of a first-round pick in compensation.
Complicating the issue is the fact that Hendrickson is battling a hip injury that forced him out of the Jets game in the first half and had him inactive Sunday against the Bears.
Asked if he has caught wind of any trade talks the Cincinnati front office might be having about him, Hendrickson laughed.
"I don't think I've caught wind of anything over the last five years, so I don't expect anything anymore Again, be where your feet are. I'm incredibly blessed. It's another bit of adversity with this injury and overcoming that.”
Hendrickson was trying to play through the hip injury against the Jets on Oct. 26 when offensive guard John Simpson blasted him in the back, forcing him to ask out of the game and make a slow, painful walk to the locker room.
“I'd like to see my opponent that's hitting me. That would be nice.” Hendrickson said. “But you don't always get what you want. I've learned that.”
“
doesn’t know what to expect with the trade deadline one day away, nor does he have any hopes for how it may play out.