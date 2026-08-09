Bengals Defensive Linemen Progressing Well From Injury During 2026 Training Camp

Good news emerged when it comes to the Bengals depth along the defensive line during Sunday's training camp practice.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway noted Shemar Stewart entered the practice field without a brace for the first time since suffering a hyperextended knee, walking without a limp on the rehab field. This comes just 10 days after Zac Taylor informed local media that Stewart avoided serious injury but would miss several weeks.

Stewart walked around with a sleeve over his injured leg and showed no noticeable limp. This could mean Stewart is closer to returning to the field than expected. After an injury-plagued rookie season, Stewart must bounce back with a strong sophomore NFL campaign.

Al Golden stated earlier this offseason that he is still excited about Stewart and spoke about how important a consistent practice approach is for the young player.

“I’m still really excited about Shemar. We’ve got to keep adhering to a process, continually get better, have consistency in his approach and his practice, and the results will come,” Golden said.

B.J. Hill Close to Returning

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) paces after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More good news emerged as B.J. Hill showed substantial progress from an ankle injury.

Hill worked with Bengals Director of Rehab Nick Cosgray in a helmet and pads on the rehab field, where he worked on the sled. He will be a nice piece to get back for Jerry Montgomery's defensive line.

Hill underwent a procedure in the offseason that ended up landing him on the PUP list for the Bengals. Both Hill and rookie tight end Josh Kattus, (activated recently), were the only players placed on any injured list to open training camp.

With Hill trending toward a return soon, the Bengals' defensive line is one step closer to having the full depth the team envisioned earlier this offseason.

Hill complements Dexter Lawrence and forms a dynamic rotation with Jonathan Allen on the interior of the Bengals front seven.

Some injury updates for the Bengals at practice



Shemar Stewart appears to be making progress he’s walking around the it’s a sleeve on his left leg pic.twitter.com/6yZUuRoobI — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2026

Looking like things are also trending upwards for #Bengals DT BJ Hill and his return from the PUP list



Today he is wearing a helmet and pads and was just working on the sled with team Director of rehab Nick Cosgray — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 9, 2026

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