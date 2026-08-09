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Bengals Defensive Linemen Progressing Well From Injury During 2026 Training Camp

Great news.
Landon Belote|
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) sits between drives in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) sits between drives in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Cincinnati Bengals

Good news emerged when it comes to the Bengals depth along the defensive line during Sunday's training camp practice.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway noted Shemar Stewart entered the practice field without a brace for the first time since suffering a hyperextended knee, walking without a limp on the rehab field. This comes just 10 days after Zac Taylor informed local media that Stewart avoided serious injury but would miss several weeks.

Stewart walked around with a sleeve over his injured leg and showed no noticeable limp. This could mean Stewart is closer to returning to the field than expected. After an injury-plagued rookie season, Stewart must bounce back with a strong sophomore NFL campaign.

Al Golden stated earlier this offseason that he is still excited about Stewart and spoke about how important a consistent practice approach is for the young player.

“I’m still really excited about Shemar. We’ve got to keep adhering to a process, continually get better, have consistency in his approach and his practice, and the results will come,” Golden said.

B.J. Hill Close to Returning

B.J. Hil
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill (92) paces after Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

More good news emerged as B.J. Hill showed substantial progress from an ankle injury.

Hill worked with Bengals Director of Rehab Nick Cosgray in a helmet and pads on the rehab field, where he worked on the sled. He will be a nice piece to get back for Jerry Montgomery's defensive line.

Hill underwent a procedure in the offseason that ended up landing him on the PUP list for the Bengals. Both Hill and rookie tight end Josh Kattus, (activated recently), were the only players placed on any injured list to open training camp.

With Hill trending toward a return soon, the Bengals' defensive line is one step closer to having the full depth the team envisioned earlier this offseason.

Hill complements Dexter Lawrence and forms a dynamic rotation with Jonathan Allen on the interior of the Bengals front seven.

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Landon Belote
LANDON BELOTE

Landon Belote is a contributor to Bengals On SI and Reds On SI. He helps with breaking news, storylines and any other trending topics. He also helps with graphics and social media.

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