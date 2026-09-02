Dohnte Meyers and Ke'Shawn Williams are two of the most pleasant surprises to come out of Bengals Training Camp in quite some time. Both had similar reactions when they found out they made the team, with Meyers revealing that he had a very emotional group facetime with his family.

"I did a group facetime with my parents, my siblings, and I just told them the news and thats when the water works started happening and everybody started crying," Meyers said of his families reaction.

Meyers also earned a surprise new locker placement as well after making the team with his new spot being directly beside Ja'Marr Chase, with Tee Higgins beside Chase.

"That was a nice surprise when I came in this morning, I've got my boys next to me, it's gonna be a nice year," Meyers said.

With the season opener on the horizon, Meyers is most eager to compete at a high level for Bengals fans. Another reason he is looking forward to the regular season opener is because he gets to dress in his favorite color when the team opens in orange.

"Competing, playing out there in front of Cincinnati," Meyers said. "I know we open up in Orange, nobody knows this but orange is my favorite color, when I found out the news I was ecstatic."

Williams Driven by Underdog Mentality

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ke'shawn Williams (12) celebrates his touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams answered that his reaction to receiving the call that he made the team was everything to him after all the work he has put in this offseason. He later said that what drives him is knowing he has nothing to lose as an underdog and player that is not supposed to be where he is.

"It was a journey this camp, and to get that call was everything," Williams said. "Just knowing that I got nothing to lose, I'm an underdog, I'm not supposed to be here, but I find a way everytime."

Williams clarified that while nobody has told him that he should not be here, it is the impression he gets after not being the primary weapon anywhere in his football career.

"That's just the impression I get, I've never been the top dog anywhere, always been an underdog, Williams said. "Nobodies telling me 'no you can't be here' but thats kind of the mentality I have to encourage myself."

Zac Taylor revealed Williams performance last season, and his ability as a receiver as the main reason for him supplanting Charlie Jones as the teams primary returner.

"Ke'Shawn, I think that goes back to last season, I saw him do it (return) live in games," Taylor said. "He made some plays as a receiver this training camp, and I just think he's a valuable weapon to have, he earned the opportunity so it was good to keep him out there."

Williams and Meyers now enter this season with expectations higher than anyone ever envisioned for them when the offseason began.

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