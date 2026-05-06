Bengals UDFA Linebacker Already Turning Heads After 2026 NFL Draft
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the worst defenses in the league for the last few years, and it's held them back from competing for a Super Bowl.
This offseason, the front office opted to upgrade the defense in a big way. They found upgrades across the entire unit, which has put the team in a much better spot right now than they were in at any point last season.
Bengals Have Room To Improve At Linebacker
They added players like Dexter Lawrence and Boye Mafe to their defensive line. Lawrence may be the best player on the Bengals defense. He's a stud in the middle of the defensive line and should bolster the Bengals' last-place run defense. Mafe is also a good addition as an edge rusher to the defensive line.
They added players like Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, Tacario Davis, and Cashius Howell, too. All of these players should be impact defenders for the Bengals.
But they didn't add a linebacker in the draft, instead opting to add one in undrafted free agency.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic recently put together a list of one undrafted free agent to watch for each team this offseason, and he suggested the Bengals may have struck gold on USC linebacker Eric Gentry.
Bengals Took Flyer On Eric Gentry
"An extremely long off-ball linebacker (6-6, 221, with 35-inch arms) with outstanding agility, Gentry is an old-school tweener without a true position — he’s too light to be an edge but too athletic to not be on the field somewhere," Baumgardner wrote. "I was surprised he went undrafted, even if he is a project."
Gentry is a huge linebacker, standing at 6-foot-6 with massive arms. This kind of physical presence is rarely found in a linebacker, which makes him an intriguing option for the Bengals.
He needs to put on some muscle if he's going to be an NFL linebacker, but if he's able to do that, he could make waves for the Bengals.
This seems like a lottery addition for the Bengals, but if it pans out for them, Gentry could be a solid boost to a depleted linebacker room.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel