Bengals Fill 53-Man Roster Entering Ravens Matchup, Add LB to Practice Squad

The Bengals made a couple of back-end roster moves on Tuesday. Cincinnati announced practice squad shuffling, with safety Russ Yeast signed to the active roster.

On the practice squad, Cincinnati released safety Isaiah Nwokobia and signed tight end Josh Kattus. The latter had been with the team this summer and went unsigned to start the season.

They also added a linebacker to the practice squad in Emany Johnson, who spent time with Dallas in 2024. He tallied his rookie season on the practice squads of the Cowboys and L.A. Chargers. Johnson played the entire 2025 campaign on the Chargers’ practice squad. He did not suit up for any team in practice or on the playing field to start this season.

Johnson notched a 49.8 defensive Pro Football Focus grade on 86 preseason snaps this year and a 74.5 grade on 149 snaps last year.

It's a minor shakeup for a pretty locked-in roster entering Week 7. Cincinnati should be getting Jalen Davis and Andrei Iosivas back from injured reserve in the coming weeks, while the only injury to monitor is a week-to-week Kyle Dugger (quad).

The pass-catching group has to pick up a little more slack without depth tight end Tanner Hudson for the rest of the season. He's out for months with a torn pec.

"I think we'll call on the whole room in the receiver room. We're getting healthy at the receiver room too, so I think just combining both those rooms and dispersing how those roles will play out is something we're always open to week to week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. "We feel like we've got a lot of people with a lot of different strengths that can all play at a high level in both those rooms, and just finding ways to game plan for those guys, get them involved, is important for us."

Cincinnati has Tuesday off before returning to practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They are in a tight AFC North race with a massive road game on deck under the sun in Baltimore this weekend.

That contest kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

We have made the following roster moves.



🔗: https://t.co/V8hsO8FZYt pic.twitter.com/Cx8GWp2Fs5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 20, 2026

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